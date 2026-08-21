Sennheiser's new earbuds let you replace the batteries yourself
What's the story
Sennheiser has unveiled its latest wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 5, with a unique feature: user-replaceable batteries. The innovative design allows you to swap out the batteries in both the charging case and earbuds themselves using just a screwdriver. This eliminates the need for special tools or technical know-how, making it easier for users to extend their device's lifespan and reduce electronic waste.
Regulatory compliance
Earbuds comply with upcoming EU batteries regulation
Sennheiser's decision to include replaceable batteries in its new earbuds is also a response to upcoming European Union (EU) regulations.
The EU Batteries Regulation mandates that all consumer electronics sold in Europe must have user-replaceable batteries from February 18, 2027.
While there are some exemptions, most wireless earbuds and headphones will likely fall under this requirement.
Product details
What else do Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds offer?
Apart from its unique battery feature, the Momentum True Wireless 5 also boasts upgraded hybrid active noise cancelation (ANC) technology.
It is equipped with a 7mm TrueResponse transducer for superior sound quality.
The earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge.
The design has also been revamped in this generation, with a slightly narrower case for easy portability.
Market launch
When will the new earbuds be available?
The new Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds will be available from September 3, 2026.
They will come in five different colors: copper, cream, denim, lavender, and graphite.
The price tag for these innovative earbuds is set at $300.