Sent in Space breaks Guinness record with Lego set launch
A Lego set inspired by the movie Project Hail Mary just made history: it was launched to a jaw-dropping 114,790 feet above the UK setting a new Guinness World Record for the highest altitude launch and retrieval of a Lego set.
Sent In Space pulled off this feat using a balloon-powered platform with an onboard camera to capture every moment.
Lego set floated nearly 35km
The Lego set floated nearly 35km high and spent over eight hours in the air before returning safely back to Earth, all caught on video.
Keeping the pieces together at that altitude wasn't easy, making this achievement even cooler.
If you want to check out more about this wild journey or see the video, head over to the Guinness website.
And if you're still curious about Project Hail Mary, it's playing in theaters now!