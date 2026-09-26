Harvest Moon to shine bright tonight: How to watch
What's the story
This weekend, stargazers will be treated to a spectacular celestial event as the first full Moon of fall reaches its peak illumination. The Harvest Moon will be at its brightest today at 10:19pm IST. EarthSky recommends viewing the silvery orb just after sunset for the best experience. In addition to this lunar spectacle, Saturn will also be visible in the night sky during this period.
Planetary alignment
Saturn's opposition on October 4
Saturn will reach its opposition on October 4, meaning it will be directly opposite the Sun from Earth.
This is the best time to view the planet as it appears larger and brighter in the sky.
During this weekend, Saturn will appear golden and close to the full Moon, making it easier for stargazers to spot.
Lunar lore
Significance of September's full moon
September's full Moon, popularly known as the Harvest Moon, is named so because it occurs close to the autumnal equinox.
The bright light of this full Moon was traditionally used by farmers to continue their work after sunset.
This year's September lunar event is particularly special as it coincides with Saturn's opposition movement, giving stargazers a chance to see both celestial wonders in one night.
Observation advice
Tips for stargazers
For an optimal viewing experience, EarthSky recommends looking at the Moon and Saturn through a telescope.
The full Moon will appear especially bright today, with Tycho being one of its most prominent features.
After observing the Moon, stargazers should turn their telescopes toward Saturn which will be about two-thirds of a fist's width below the Moon in the sky.