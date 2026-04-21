Sergey Brin leads Google's coding strike team to rival Claude
Technology
Google is putting together a special Coding Strike Team led by co-founder Sergey Brin, aiming to build smarter, self-improving AI that can rival Anthropic's Claude.
Expect big updates at the Google I/O conference on May 19-20, 2026.
Google develops Agent Smith for coding
Brin wants Google's AI models to step up, especially in coding tasks where they've fallen behind competitors like Claude.
To catch up, Google is working on an internal tool called Agent Smith to automate coding and documentation.
The effort includes Koray Kavukcuoglu from DeepMind and signals just how seriously Google is taking the race for next-level AI.