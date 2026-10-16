Sergey Brin says Google is not slowing AI development
Google co-founder Sergey Brin just made it clear: the company isn't hitting the brakes on artificial intelligence anytime soon.
Speaking about the upcoming Gemini 4 model, Brin shared that Google's current AI is now helping build its own next generation, a huge leap in how fast things are moving.
Google is approaching recursive self-improvement, and Brin expects the pace of development to keep accelerating.
Google moves to Gemini 4 models
Google is quickly moving from its older Flash models to the new Gemini 4.
Brin pointed out that while AI now writes a lot of production code, the safety report says humans still keep an eye on things.
Teams are working so fast that new versions are already being built before anyone hears about them.
Even though some people want to slow down AI progress, Brin and Google are focused on pushing forward, while keeping safety in mind.