Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev start 5-hour ISS spacewalk
Technology
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev are stepping outside the International Space Station today (May 27, 2026) for a five-hour spacewalk.
The action kicks off at 10:15am EDT, with livestreams starting a bit earlier on NASA's channels and Space.com if you want to tune in.
Cosmonauts install experiment and clear gear
Their main jobs: set up a solar radiation experiment on the Zvezda module and clear out some old science gear from Poisk and Nauka.
If they have time, they'll also snap photos of a stubborn cargo ship antenna that didn't deploy as planned.
Fun fact: this is Kud-Sverchkov's second spacewalk (he's the Expedition 74 commander), but it's Mikaev's very first.
To tell them apart, look for red stripes on Kud-Sverchkov's suit and blue on Mikaev's.