Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev start 5-hour ISS spacewalk

Cosmonauts install experiment and clear gear

Their main jobs: set up a solar radiation experiment on the Zvezda module and clear out some old science gear from Poisk and Nauka.

If they have time, they'll also snap photos of a stubborn cargo ship antenna that didn't deploy as planned.

Fun fact: this is Kud-Sverchkov's second spacewalk (he's the Expedition 74 commander), but it's Mikaev's very first.

To tell them apart, look for red stripes on Kud-Sverchkov's suit and blue on Mikaev's.