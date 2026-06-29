SETI radio scan of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS detected nothing unusual

SETI researchers sifted almost 74 million signals

Using the Allen Telescope Array, researchers listened in on 3I/ATLAS for seven hours and sifted through almost 74 million signals.

After cutting out all the noise from things like satellites, they found nothing unusual coming from the comet itself.

So, no signs of aliens: just another natural traveler from deep space.

Still, every new interstellar object helps scientists learn more about what's out there and how to spot anything truly strange in the future.