Shandong game company creates AI 'twin' of departed HR
Technology
A game company in Shandong, China, just made an AI version of a human resources employee to take over his job after he left.
This digital "twin" now answers staff questions, schedules meetings, and makes presentations, basically using the real person's past work as its guide.
The company says the ex-employee agreed to let it use his data for this.
Company testing AI twin, privacy concerns
The AI is still being tested, but the company hopes to give it more responsibilities and is even thinking about using humanoid robots for simple office tasks.
Still, there are some big privacy questions here: legal experts warn that workplace data, like emails and chats, are protected by law, so companies need clear consent before using anyone's information this way.