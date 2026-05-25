Shane Huntley of Google says AI accelerates cyberattacks and scams
AI isn't just powering cool apps, it's also making cyberattacks way faster and trickier.
Shane Huntley of Google Threat Intelligence says hackers now use AI across multiple stages of cyber operations, including finding targets, building malware, and even pulling off convincing scams.
He describes AI as an acceleration force, speeding up threats so much that defenders barely have time to react.
Phishing declines as AI enables breaches
Basic phishing emails are down (thanks to better filters), but attackers are getting creative with AI, using it to break into systems, craft smarter social engineering schemes, and exploit new vulnerabilities almost instantly.
In Asia-Pacific alone, one-third of recent attacks involved technical exploits, while voice phishing and stolen credentials account for 11% and 9% of incidents, respectively.
As Huntley puts it, "We don't have days to patch anymore." Cybercrime is moving at computer speed now.