Shane Huntley of Google says AI accelerates cyberattacks and scams

Phishing declines as AI enables breaches

Basic phishing emails are down (thanks to better filters), but attackers are getting creative with AI, using it to break into systems, craft smarter social engineering schemes, and exploit new vulnerabilities almost instantly.

In Asia-Pacific alone, one-third of recent attacks involved technical exploits, while voice phishing and stolen credentials account for 11% and 9% of incidents, respectively.

As Huntley puts it, "We don't have days to patch anymore." Cybercrime is moving at computer speed now.