ShepHertz unveils 3 enterprise AI model families at Drone Expo
ShepHertz Technologies just rolled out three fresh AI model families (Tatva, Sanjaya, and Drashta) at this year's Drone Expo.
These models are built to plug right into existing business setups, making it easier for companies to upgrade with AI without overhauling their systems.
ShepHertz model functions and developer transparency
Tatva handles on-device commands, Sanjaya manages fleet and telemetry smarts, and Drashta powers machine vision tasks.
Founder and CEO, ShepHertz Technologies, Siddhartha Chandurkar shared that these tools were created with transparency in mind so developers everywhere can jump in.
ShepHertz has been building enterprise platforms since 2010 and deployed AI in production since 2012, and this launch shows they are still all in on making tech more accessible for businesses.