Shingles vaccine might help slow aging, says new study

Why this matters for healthy aging

The shingles vaccine (recommended for anyone over 50) may do more than prevent a nasty rash.

By lowering inflammation, it could help keep your body resilient as you age.

As USC's Jung Ki Kim put it, this points to vaccines playing a bigger role in helping us stay healthier for longer—not just fighting off illness.

Plus, people who got the vaccine four or more years ago still showed these benefits, hinting at lasting effects.