Shingles vaccine might help slow aging, says new study
Technology
A recent study found that getting the shingles vaccine could actually slow down biological aging—not just protect you from the virus.
Researchers examined data from more than 3,800 participants aged 70+ from 2016 and saw that those who got the shot had less inflammation and signs of slower molecular aging.
Why this matters for healthy aging
The shingles vaccine (recommended for anyone over 50) may do more than prevent a nasty rash.
By lowering inflammation, it could help keep your body resilient as you age.
As USC's Jung Ki Kim put it, this points to vaccines playing a bigger role in helping us stay healthier for longer—not just fighting off illness.
Plus, people who got the vaccine four or more years ago still showed these benefits, hinting at lasting effects.