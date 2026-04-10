Shiqi Zhang trained GPT-4 robotic guide dogs aiding blind users

Robot guided legally blind participants indoors

In tests with seven legally blind participants indoors, the robot asked users their destination and got real-time voice directions like "you're passing by the main lobby, which is an open area with seating and information desks."

While some were cautious at first, most ended up liking the mix of verbal and physical guidance.

The project was presented at a major AI conference this January in Singapore.

Next up: making these robo-dogs even more independent and testing them in bigger spaces.