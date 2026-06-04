Shokz unveils OpenDots 2 at $199 and OpenDots Air earbuds

OpenDots 2 has mics, air $129

OpenDots 2 gives you up to 10 hours of playback (40 hours with the case), plus bone-conducting microphones for clearer calls, even in windy spots.

The more affordable OpenDots Air ($129) has similar drivers but skips the fancy audio extras, lasts nine hours per charge, and now comes in a fresh "daybreak purple" shade besides black.

Both aim to fix weak bass in open-style earbuds while keeping battery life solid.