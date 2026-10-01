Shopify launches Canvas letting merchants build stores via Sidekick chat
Technology
Shopify just dropped a new feature called Canvas, letting merchants build and customize their Shopify store simply by chatting with their AI assistant, Sidekick.
No coding skills are needed. Just type what you want, and watch your store come together in real time.
Canvas previews sites on different devices
Canvas shows you exactly how your site will look on different devices as you make changes.
Sidekick can help merchants make site changes through chat, even snapping screenshots to keep things clear.
With this update, Shopify joins other AI-powered platforms like Wix and Squarespace, making it more accessible to those who don't have the budget for developers and designers, or the time to learn to code.