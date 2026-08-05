Shopify Q2 revenue jumps 36% to $3.6 billion on AI

AI didn't just boost sales: it tripled traffic and orders from last year and caused gross operating profit to climb 31% to $1.71 billion.

Unlike old-school keyword searches, Shopify's AI suggests products by actually understanding what you're looking for, sending shoppers straight to product pages 2.5 times more often and opening up new categories for merchants.

The company is doubling down on this tech by bringing in tools like ChatGPT and Claude.