Shruti Dhariwal builds CoCo to teach children to create AI
Technology
Shruti Dhariwal, an MIT Media Lab Ph.D. and former Bengaluru game developer, is shaking up how kids learn about artificial intelligence.
Her platform, CoCo, helps children actually create and experiment with AI, so they're not just watching tech happen but are part of it.
CoCo wins Gates Foundation OpenAI award
CoCo won a big award backed by the Gates Foundation and OpenAI for its fresh approach to learning.
Before MIT, Shruti built educational games that reached more than 250,000 families across India.
Now her work centers on CoCo, a co-creative computing and AI education platform aimed at young people, earning her global recognition and the LEGO Papert Fellowship along the way.