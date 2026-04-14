Siemens AG tech chief says AI can reshape India's economy
Siemens held its Innovation Day in Mumbai, where the spotlight was on how artificial intelligence (AI) could transform India's economy in a big way.
Siemens AG's tech chief Peter Koerte said AI is set to shake up everything from industry to infrastructure, and India is well-placed to benefit, especially with the country aiming for a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
About 400 industry leaders joined the conversation on how industrial AI can help hit those ambitious goals.
Sunil Mathur urges applied AI adoption
MD and CEO of Siemens Limited Sunil Mathur talked about moving from text-book AI to actually using it in businesses, highlighting that stability is key for progress right now.
The event also showed off some impressive milestones, like electrifying 37,000km of railways and growing renewable energy capacity fivefold.
There's a big push for more R and D, new airports, and more data centers too, all part of the Viksit Bharat mission aiming for 8% to 10% annual growth with AI leading the charge in mobility, life sciences, and infrastructure.