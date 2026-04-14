Siemens AG tech chief says AI can reshape India's economy

Sunil Mathur urges applied AI adoption

MD and CEO of Siemens Limited Sunil Mathur talked about moving from text-book AI to actually using it in businesses, highlighting that stability is key for progress right now.

The event also showed off some impressive milestones, like electrifying 37,000km of railways and growing renewable energy capacity fivefold.

There's a big push for more R and D, new airports, and more data centers too, all part of the Viksit Bharat mission aiming for 8% to 10% annual growth with AI leading the charge in mobility, life sciences, and infrastructure.