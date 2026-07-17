Signal Android beta links 5 devices without extra phone numbers

Signal's Android beta (as of July 17, 2026) now supports linking up to five devices to a single account, and no extra phone numbers are needed.

Until now, you could only use Signal on one device at a time (except desktop and iPad), so this is a big upgrade for anyone juggling phones or tablets.

Setting it up is pretty straightforward: just hit "link device" in the menu and scan the QR code on your new gadget.