Signal Android beta links 5 devices without extra phone numbers
Signal's Android beta (as of July 17, 2026) now supports linking up to five devices to a single account, and no extra phone numbers are needed.
Until now, you could only use Signal on one device at a time (except desktop and iPad), so this is a big upgrade for anyone juggling phones or tablets.
Setting it up is pretty straightforward: just hit "link device" in the menu and scan the QR code on your new gadget.
Signal optional chat transfer 45-day unlinking
You can choose whether to transfer your chat history when connecting a new device.
Linked devices will automatically unlink if they're inactive for 45 days, and your main device needs to go online at least once every 30 days to keep everything connected.
This feature is still in beta but should roll out soon for everyone, finally catching up with WhatsApp's multi-device sync!