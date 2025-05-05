Signal replica used by former Trump adviser has been hacked
What's the story
The unofficial version of Signal being used by Mike Waltz, the former National Security Adviser to Donald Trump, has been compromised.
The breach was reported by tech news outlet 404 Media.
According to the report, a flaw in TeleMessage, an app similar to Signal, was exploited in the hack.
This was the same app that a Reuters photo showed Waltz using during a cabinet meeting last Wednesday.
Controversy
Waltz's departure amid TeleMessage scandal
Waltz was ousted from his position on Thursday amid a controversy over his use of a group on TeleMessage to provide real-time updates on US military operations in Yemen.
The group drew attention when either Waltz or someone using his account accidentally added a prominent journalist.
The incident has now raised further concerns over the security of communications at the highest levels of the US government.
Breach details
Hacker claims to have accessed TeleMessage's backend
The anonymous hacker claimed to have breached TeleMessage's backend infrastructure and was able to intercept some users' messages.
They shared material related to the breach with 404 Media, which was able to independently verify it.
However, it was noted that Waltz's messages or those from other Trump cabinet officials were not among the intercepted communications.
App functionality
TeleMessage's purpose and potential security risks
TeleMessage, a product from Portland-based company Smarsh (being rebranded as Capture Mobile), is designed to capture messages once they've been decrypted for preservation and storage.
The feature can prove useful for meeting government requirements on document retention.
However, if not implemented properly, it could also open the door to security vulnerabilities.
In light of the breach, a representative for Signal said that they "cannot guarantee the privacy or security properties of unofficial versions of Signal."