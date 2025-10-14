Sikorsky's new Black Hawk can fly itself

The U-Hawk has a bigger cargo bay

Instead of a cockpit, the U-Hawk has extra cargo doors, giving it 25% more space for big gear like HIMARS pods or uncrewed vehicles.

Upgraded engines and gearbox mean it can now lift up to 4082kg.

Even cooler: Sikorsky developed this version in just 10 months, with its first flight planned for 2026—a big step forward after years of work with DARPA on making helicopters fly themselves.