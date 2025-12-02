Silicon Valley clones popular websites to train AI agents

With real web data running out, these shadow sites let AI run thousands of practice rounds to master tricky workflows and a variety of tasks. It's a key step toward making AIs that can handle digital chores on their own.

What could change for you?

Big tech companies and investors are betting on this approach because it could lead to AI that automates all kinds of white-collar work.

Down the line, it might totally shift how we use online services—and even what jobs look like in a digital-first world.