No SIM, no WhatsApp: India's new rule starts January 1
What's the story
The Indian government's new SIM-binding rules will soon impact users of popular messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed covered app-based communication services to link their accounts with KYC-verified SIM cards. This compliance deadline is set for December 31, 2026. The move is aimed at strengthening the connection between mobile numbers and registered accounts to prevent misuse for fraudulent activities.
Potential impact
Impact on devices using Wi-Fi
The new rules could affect smartphones that use WhatsApp or Telegram through Wi-Fi without the registered SIM card.
This includes both iPhones and Android devices, depending on how these services implement the regulations.
Apple has already updated iOS to support SIM binding with a software update released in September to detect when an iPhone doesn't have a SIM card.
Compliance response
DoT's directive and compliance status
The DoT issued its directive on November 28, 2025. Initially, the rules included auto-logout of web sessions every six hours. However, this was later replaced with risk-based logouts in suspected fraud cases.
WhatsApp and Telegram are among the services that have to comply with these requirements. However, Snapchat is said to be exempt from SIM-binding rules while Signal has not yet responded to government notices.
User advisory
Key considerations for users
Those who use their messaging accounts on multiple devices, travel abroad, or use a phone mainly over Wi-Fi should check how these rules affect their setup.
The main concern is whether the device has the registered SIM available and if the app can verify it under applicable rules.
It is important to note that January 1 is being cited as the operational start date.