Simon Weckert's 'Digital Camouflage' Hawaiian shirt confuses AI object detection
Technology
Digital artist Simon Weckert created a Hawaiian shirt called "Digital Camouflage" that can confuse some AI object-detection systems.
Its loud colors and an intentionally chaotic mix of colors, shapes and patterns throw off the algorithms, so machines can't always spot the wearer, even though humans can see them without any trouble.
Weckert tested patterns that confuse YOLO
Weckert designed the shirt by testing patterns that confuse AI models like YOLO, which usually look for familiar shapes and outlines.
The overlapping designs break up those signals, showing how easy it is for AI to get fooled by unexpected visuals.
This experiment follows his earlier stunt with Google Maps traffic jams, highlighting how machine vision can miss the mark in real life.