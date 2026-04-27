Sinceerly adds "human" errors to chatbot-generated emails as AI writing blurs authenticity

This tool deliberately adds typos to humanize AI-written emails

By Akash Pandey 02:40 pm Apr 27, 202602:40 pm

What's the story

In an era where AI tools like ChatGPT can create flawless emails with just a few clicks, it's becoming increasingly difficult to tell if a message was written by a human. This has led to the emergence of new communication trends, where minor errors are now seen as signs of authenticity. To keep up with this trend, Ben Horwitz has developed Sinceerly, a Chrome extension that intentionally adds errors and stylistic quirks to make your AI-generated emails look more human-like.