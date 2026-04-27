This tool deliberately adds typos to humanize AI-written emails
What's the story
In an era where AI tools like ChatGPT can create flawless emails with just a few clicks, it's becoming increasingly difficult to tell if a message was written by a human. This has led to the emergence of new communication trends, where minor errors are now seen as signs of authenticity. To keep up with this trend, Ben Horwitz has developed Sinceerly, a Chrome extension that intentionally adds errors and stylistic quirks to make your AI-generated emails look more human-like.
Extension features
Three modes to choose from
Sinceerly comes with three different modes: Subtle, Human, and CEO. The 'Subtle' mode removes filler words and adds contractions, often inserting a minor typo at the start of the email. The 'Human' mode takes it up a notch by creating a more conversational tone while still adding imperfections. The most distinct setting, 'CEO,' creates extremely brief, lowercase emails that mimic the fast communication style often associated with top executives.
User experience
Free and paid options available
Horwitz, who created the tool using Claude, said the idea came from his own experiences as a slow typist and mild dyslexic. He spent a lot of time early in his career making sure emails were error-free. Now, with Sinceerly, users can rewrite up to three emails for free directly within Gmail. The paid version at $4.99 per month offers unlimited rewrites and other features like quick switching between modes and caching for instant access to previously generated results.