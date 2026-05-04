Singapore Airlines and SpaceX bring Starlink to A350-900 and A380
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is teaming up with SpaceX to roll out super-fast Starlink Wi-Fi on its Airbus A350-900 and A380 planes, starting early 2027.
The goal? Letting you stream, game, and stay connected in the air, no more boring flights.
Full rollout is expected by the end of 2029.
Starlink enables streaming and gaming onboard
You'll be able to do high-bandwidth stuff like video streaming, social media, and even online gaming while flying.
Unlimited free Wi-Fi stays for Suites, first class, and business class passengers, and KrisFlyer or PPS Club members in premium economy and economy get it too.
SIA says this upgrade is all about making your travel experience smoother with top-notch tech. As SIA's Yeoh Phee Teik puts it, they want seamless connectivity throughout flights, while SpaceX's Jason Fritch adds that Starlink will redefine in-flight connectivity for long-haul or ultra-long-haul distances.