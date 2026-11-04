Singapore Airlines data breach exposes details of 46,000 bookings
What's the story
Singapore Airlines has confirmed a data breach that may have affected some 46,000 booking records. The incident is linked to Amadeus, the airline's reservation technology provider. The compromised data includes customer names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries and classes. The airline also said that email addresses, phone numbers and travel document details may have been accessed for about 620 booking records.
Data security
Payment information and flight bookings safe
Singapore Airlines has assured its customers that their payment information and actual flight bookings are safe.
The airline is contacting affected customers with upcoming travel plans to change their booking reference numbers as a precautionary measure.
This incident isn't an isolated case, as other airlines such as Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, Asiana Airlines and Malaysia Airlines were also affected by the same Amadeus issue.
System integrity
Amadeus acknowledged vulnerability
Singapore Airlines has confirmed that its IT systems were not breached in this incident.
Amadeus, on the other hand, acknowledged a vulnerability in a travel booking display environment but did not disclose how many customers' data were affected.
The breach highlights the growing cybersecurity risks facing the aviation industry and the need for stronger data protection measures.