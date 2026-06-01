Singapore researchers create spinach eye drops enabling mouse eye photosynthesis

LEAF particles produce NADPH antioxidants

The secret sauce is thylakoid grana from spinach, packed into tiny LEAF particles.

When these drops hit the eye, they use ambient light to produce NADPH, a natural antioxidant.

Mice treated with LEAF saw more tears, less corneal damage, and reduced inflammation within five days, comparable to an existing commercially available dry-eye medication.

This plant-inspired tech could open up new ways to tackle other eye disorders too, but more research is needed before it hits your medicine cabinet.