Single dose CRISPR CTX310 reduces LDL over 50% in people
Scientists just tested a one-time CRISPR therapy called CTX310 in people, and the results are pretty wild: it cut "bad" LDL cholesterol by over half.
The treatment basically tells your liver to make less of a protein called ANGPTL3, which helps lower both cholesterol and triglycerides, two big factors in heart disease.
CTX310 highest dose cut LDL 52.5%
15 people with tough-to-treat cholesterol got a single IV dose of CTX310.
For those on the highest dose, LDL dropped by 52.5%, while ANGPTL3 and triglycerides fell by nearly 78.6% and 47.8%, respectively.
No serious side effects were linked to the treatment (though sadly, one participant died 179 days after treatment, unrelated to CTX310).
Researchers are now running bigger trials to see if these promising results hold up long term.