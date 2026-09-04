Single dose CRISPR CTX310 reduces LDL over 50% in people

15 people with tough-to-treat cholesterol got a single IV dose of CTX310.

For those on the highest dose, LDL dropped by 52.5%, while ANGPTL3 and triglycerides fell by nearly 78.6% and 47.8%, respectively.

No serious side effects were linked to the treatment (though sadly, one participant died 179 days after treatment, unrelated to CTX310).

Researchers are now running bigger trials to see if these promising results hold up long term.