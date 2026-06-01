Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital performs India's 1st adaptive SGRT
Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital just pulled off India's first surface-guided radiotherapy (SGRT) with adaptive radiotherapy: no masks or simulation CT scans needed.
This means radiation treatment is now more precise and way more comfortable for patients.
The breakthrough was used on a man in his 50s battling mouth cancer.
SGRT stopped bleeding, discharged May 13
The patient came in with severe bleeding from a tumor, after earlier treatments hadn't worked.
Thanks to SGRT, doctors were able to target the radiation exactly where it was needed, stopping the bleeding and easing his symptoms.
He bounced back well and was discharged on May 13, 2026.
Dandekar says simulation-free approach speeds care
Dr. Prasad Raj Dandekar, head of radiation oncology, says this simulation-free approach speeds up care and could make advanced treatment available to more cancer patients, especially those who need urgent help.