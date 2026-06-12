Apple says Siri isn't meant to be your romantic partner

Assistant's role

Federighi clarifies Siri's purpose

Federighi stressed that the main goal of Apple's Siri revamp was to make it a more efficient virtual assistant, not to engage users in romantic conversations. He said, "The way that we have designed Siri, Siri really wants to say, 'Listen, that's not what I'm here for, right? I'm here to help you. I can help you get things done. I can help you learn about the world.'" This statement clearly defines the purpose of Siri.