Skyroot Aerospace clears Vikram-1 tests, prepares Sriharikota launch window
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace nailed all the big ground tests for Vikram-1, India's first privately built orbital rocket.
The team ran checks like the Kalam-1200 engine fire, stage separation, payload fairing release, and avionics module test.
Now, they're gearing up for launch between July 12 and August 4 from Sriharikota as part of Mission Aagaman.
Vikram-1 aims to validate orbital capability
Vikram-1's main goal is to prove it can put satellites in orbit and boost India's private space scene.
While it'll carry customer payloads, the real focus is collecting live data to test its systems during flight.
If all goes well with a couple of demo launches, Skyroot plans to start commercial missions, helping India compete globally in space launches.