Skyroot Aerospace is on track to launch India's 1st private orbital rocket
Skyroot Aerospace, based in Hyderabad, is on track to launch India's first privately built orbital rocket by January 2025.
The company wants to ramp up with quarterly launches in 2025 and monthly ones by 2027—each launch could bring in about $5 million, which is roughly double what it costs them to build a rocket.
Backed by over $95 million from investors
Started in 2018 by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot builds small rockets that can carry multiple satellites into space.
Backed by over $95 million from investors like Temasek and GIC, they're making it easier and more affordable for both government and private players to get their satellites into orbit.
Skyroot made history with India's 1st private rocket flight
Skyroot made history with India's first private rocket flight back in 2022.
With support from investors, they're aiming to turn profitable by 2028.
Skyroot is helping power up India's space industry
Skyroot is helping power up India's space industry—which could hit $44 billion by 2033—by tackling tough challenges like launch reliability while keeping costs low.
Their innovative approach puts them at the heart of a fast-growing sector that's starting to open up for new players.