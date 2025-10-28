Skyroot Aerospace is on track to launch India's 1st private orbital rocket Technology Oct 28, 2025

Skyroot Aerospace, based in Hyderabad, is on track to launch India's first privately built orbital rocket by January 2025.

The company wants to ramp up with quarterly launches in 2025 and monthly ones by 2027—each launch could bring in about $5 million, which is roughly double what it costs them to build a rocket.