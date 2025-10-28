Total lunar eclipse in September 2024: When and how to watch

Where to watch the 'Blood Moon' in Chennai

If you're part of the Chennai Astronomy Club, there's an exclusive overnight viewing near Maduranthakam with expert guides and talks.

For everyone else, Sky Secrets is hosting a public session in Choolaimedu from 10:30pm to 2:30am—expect six telescopes and a live digital stream.

Entry is ₹499; book ahead or try your luck as a walk-in before registration closes at 10:00pm on September 7, 2024.

No special gear needed—just show up and enjoy the show!