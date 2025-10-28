Total lunar eclipse in September 2024: When and how to watch
Chennai is set for a rare treat on the night of September 7-8, 2024—a total lunar eclipse, or "Blood Moon."
The moon will turn a striking red from 11:00pm to 12:22am IST, lasting about 82 minutes, with the full event running from 8:58pm to 2:25am IST.
This happens when Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon directly, letting only red light filter through.
Where to watch the 'Blood Moon' in Chennai
If you're part of the Chennai Astronomy Club, there's an exclusive overnight viewing near Maduranthakam with expert guides and talks.
For everyone else, Sky Secrets is hosting a public session in Choolaimedu from 10:30pm to 2:30am—expect six telescopes and a live digital stream.
Entry is ₹499; book ahead or try your luck as a walk-in before registration closes at 10:00pm on September 7, 2024.
No special gear needed—just show up and enjoy the show!