Skyroot Aerospace readies 2nd Vikram-1 launch before end of 2026
Skyroot Aerospace, the private space company, is already prepping for its second Vikram-1 rocket launch after nailing its first mission, Aagaman.
The next flight is set for before the end of 2026 and will help prove the rocket's reliability while building trust with customers.
Right now, the team is reviewing data from its debut to fine-tune this upcoming mission.
Pawan Kumar Chandana says mixed payloads
Skyroot founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana shared that this time the rocket will likely carry both commercial and tech-demo payloads.
Whether it will be a full commercial mission or another test flight should be decided soon.
Chandana also emphasized that back-to-back successful launches are key for showing Vikram-1 can be trusted, an important step as India pushes to become a bigger player in global space launches.