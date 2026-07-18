India's 1st private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, blasts off to space

Vikram-1 is a 24-meter tall, four-stage launch vehicle made of a lightweight carbon-composite structure. It has three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module.

The rocket can carry payloads up to 350kg into a 450km LEO at a 60-degree inclination.

The maiden flight is deploying several technology demonstration payloads from Indian and international customers including Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's SCOPE platform.