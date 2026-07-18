India's 1st private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, blasts off to space
What's the story
The Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, was launched today at 12:06pm. Its mission, dubbed Mission Aagaman, was conducted by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It is the first time an Indian private company has attempted to place satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with its own rocket.
Rocket specs
More about Vikram-1 rocket
Vikram-1 is a 24-meter tall, four-stage launch vehicle made of a lightweight carbon-composite structure. It has three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module.
The rocket can carry payloads up to 350kg into a 450km LEO at a 60-degree inclination.
The maiden flight is deploying several technology demonstration payloads from Indian and international customers including Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's SCOPE platform.
Sector growth
Mission reflects growth of private space ecosystem in India
Speaking to ANI, IN-SPACe Technical Director Rajesh Jothi said the mission reflects rapid growth of India's private space ecosystem after government opened up the sector in 2020.
"We are seeing the growth of the private sector. We started with hardly five or six start-up companies, and today we have more than 400 start-ups," he said.
Notably, Vikram-1 is carrying handwritten postcards by PM Narendra Modi with "Vande Mataram" written on them along with those from engineers, scientists, and Indian astronauts.
Company goals
What did Skyroot Aerospace co-founder say?
Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder and COO Naga Bharath Daka said that the company was founded eight years ago with a vision of providing affordable and reliable launch services from India for global satellite operators.
"All our effort and the team's effort are culminating today in this historic milestone," he told ANI.