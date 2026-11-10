Skyroot Aerospace successfully tests Raman-1 thruster, boosting Vikram-1 reliability
Skyroot Aerospace just pulled off a successful test of its Raman-1 thruster, which helps steer its Vikram-1 rocket during flight.
Announced today, this milestone brings the Hyderabad startup a step closer to making regular, reliable rocket launches a reality in India's growing private space scene.
Second Vikram-1 launch planned 2026/2027
The second launch of Vikram-1 is planned for late 2026 or early 2027, with key hardware already delivered to Sriharikota for testing.
This follows its first big win, Mission Aagaman, in July 2026, when Vikram-1 reached low Earth orbit.