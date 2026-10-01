Skyroot Aerospace wins Reflect Orbital contract to launch space mirrors
Skyroot Aerospace, a private Indian space startup, just scored a major contract with U.S.-based Reflect Orbital for two dedicated rocket launches.
Fresh off their successful Vikram-1 flight in July 2026, Skyroot will help Reflect Orbital send "space mirrors" into orbit: these mirrors aim to bounce sunlight back to Earth, boosting solar power and helping out during nighttime emergencies.
Deal boosts trust in Indian space
This deal is a huge win for Skyroot and shows growing global trust in India's private space industry. Founded by former ISRO engineers in 2018, Skyroot made waves with India's first private rocket launch in 2022.
Co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said, "Reflect Orbital represents the kind of ambitious global space mission the Vikram family is being built to serve. We are pleased to partner with Ben and the Reflect Orbital team across two dedicated launches, providing schedule certainty and mission flexibility,"
while Reflect Orbital's Co-Founder and CEO Ben Nowack said, "There's a real launch capacity shortage right now. We're excited to work with a new launch provider, Skyroot, to help ensure access to space."