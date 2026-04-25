Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 could become India's 1st private orbital rocket
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace is gearing up to launch Vikram-1, which could become India's first private rocket to reach orbit.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave the rocket an official sendoff at Skyroot's Hyderabad campus, a big step that shows everything is working together before the real launch.
The mission targets the growing demand for launching small satellites and follows India opening its space sector to private companies.
Skyroot Aerospace targets global launch market
After proving itself with earlier suborbital flights, Skyroot now wants to take on the global launch market with Vikram-1.
If all goes well, it could kick off a new era of commercial space launches from India—making it easier and more affordable for startups and researchers to get their satellites into orbit.