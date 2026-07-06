Skyroot's first orbital launch to honor India's science icons
What's the story
Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-I rocket is all set for its maiden orbital flight from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota later this month. The historic launch, dubbed Mission Aagaman, will not just test the launch vehicle but also carry a number of technology demonstration payloads from Indian and international companies. Among these unique payloads are microscopic tributes to three of India's greatest scientific visionaries, Sir CV Raman, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.
Microart details
Tiny sculptures of India's greatest scientific visionaries
Among the most unique payloads on the Vikram-I rocket is a microart created by artist Ajay Kumar Mattewada. The 18-karat gold artwork takes the shape of a miniature rocket carrying microscopic sculptures of Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman, Indian space program pioneer Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and former President and aerospace scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Each sculpture is smaller than a grain of rice, making it one of the tiniest artistic tributes ever sent into space.
Tech showcase
Other technology demonstration payloads on board
Mission Aagaman will also serve as a platform to showcase emerging space technologies. Among the payloads is Grahaa Space's SOLARAS S3 satellite, designed as a technology demonstration platform. Also on board are Cosmoserve Space's "Embrace," an in-orbit robotic arm intended to demonstrate space servicing capabilities, and an orbital tech demonstrator from German space company DCUBED.
Validation mission
Flight data will help certify launch vehicle for commercial operations
Skyroot is also flying its own SCOPE satellite on the Vikram-I rocket. The purpose of this mission is to collect valuable flight data and validate onboard systems. Unlike a routine commercial launch, Vikram-I's first flight is primarily an engineering demonstration aimed at validating the rocket's performance in actual flight conditions. The data gathered from this mission will help certify the launch vehicle for future commercial operations. The launch window opens on July 12 and extends until August 4.