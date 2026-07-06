Skyroot's first orbital launch to honor India's science icons

Validation mission

Flight data will help certify launch vehicle for commercial operations

Skyroot is also flying its own SCOPE satellite on the Vikram-I rocket. The purpose of this mission is to collect valuable flight data and validate onboard systems. Unlike a routine commercial launch, Vikram-I's first flight is primarily an engineering demonstration aimed at validating the rocket's performance in actual flight conditions. The data gathered from this mission will help certify the launch vehicle for future commercial operations. The launch window opens on July 12 and extends until August 4.