Skyroot's Vikram-1 to launch from Sriharikota in July and August Technology Jul 05, 2026

India's space scene is getting a boost: Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, the country's first privately built orbital launcher, will blast off between July 12 and August 4 from Sriharikota.

Designed to carry small satellites up to 350kg into orbit, this mission marks a big step for Indian startups in space tech.