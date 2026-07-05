Skyroot's Vikram-1 to launch from Sriharikota in July and August
Technology
India's space scene is getting a boost: Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, the country's first privately built orbital launcher, will blast off between July 12 and August 4 from Sriharikota.
Designed to carry small satellites up to 350kg into orbit, this mission marks a big step for Indian startups in space tech.
Vikram-1 built entirely in India
Vikram-1 is made entirely in India with carbon composite materials, solid fuel boosters, and a cool 3-D-printed liquid engine.
It was developed at Skyroot and uses an advanced computer called Ramanujan for navigation.
The launch shows how private companies are pushing boundaries in Indian space exploration.