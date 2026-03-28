Skyrover launches S1 mini at $289 with 4K 60 fps

S1 drone: beginner controls, 12km range

The S1 is beginner-friendly, with one-tap takeoff/landing, smart return-to-home, and infrared sensors to dodge obstacles.

Its camera sits on a three-axis gimbal for steady shots, plus there are cinematic flight modes and hands-free tracking so you stay in frame.

With a 12km range and up to 40 minutes of flight per battery, it's ready for long sessions, and you can grab it now on Skyrover's site or Amazon (combo kits with extra batteries are available too).