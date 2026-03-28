Skyrover launches S1 mini at $289 with 4K 60 fps
Skyrover just dropped the S1 mini drone at $289, making high-end features way more accessible.
It's super lightweight (under 249 g) and is the first in its price range to offer forward obstacle avoidance.
You also get a sharp 4K/60 fps camera with a sensor that boosts stills up to 48MP, perfect for leveling up your content.
S1 drone: beginner controls, 12km range
The S1 is beginner-friendly, with one-tap takeoff/landing, smart return-to-home, and infrared sensors to dodge obstacles.
Its camera sits on a three-axis gimbal for steady shots, plus there are cinematic flight modes and hands-free tracking so you stay in frame.
With a 12km range and up to 40 minutes of flight per battery, it's ready for long sessions, and you can grab it now on Skyrover's site or Amazon (combo kits with extra batteries are available too).