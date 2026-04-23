Skyscanner integrates into ChatGPT to find real-time flight deals
Technology
Skyscanner just made finding flights a lot more chill. You can now ask ChatGPT to help you hunt down the best deals.
Just type something like "@skyscanner find me the cheapest flight to Japan in August" and get real-time options, prices, and routes right in your chat.
Users update searches without restarting
Changing plans? You can easily update your search by tweaking dates or destinations in follow-up messages (no need to start over).
To try it out, grab the Skyscanner app inside ChatGPT.
Skyscanner says it is exploring further use of AI across travel planning.