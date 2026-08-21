Slack turns vibe coding into a team activity
What's the story
Slack has launched a new feature called 'Slack Code,' aimed at revolutionizing team collaboration. The innovative tool allows teams to work with software-building artificial intelligence (AI) agents directly within group chats. As per a demo video shared by Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce (which acquired Slack in 2020), users can simply tag an agent for automated assistance. This initiates a new chat, automatically adding all relevant team members and necessary context to complete the task at hand.
Enhanced efficiency
Slack Code can tag AI agents to fix bugs
The new feature is especially useful for project managers who are notified about software bugs by colleagues.
They can tag coding agents like Claude Code, Devin, GitHub Copilot, etc. to build and ship the fixed product without having to wait for a human engineer.
This way, Slack Code saves time and streamlines project management processes within teams.
Safety measures
Human oversight and security remain paramount
While Slack Code brings a new level of productivity, it also maintains security and human oversight.
Company spokesperson Gianna Dimick said that "human sign-off on high-stakes actions like merging code to production" is required.
This is all governed by Slack's built-in enterprise security model, ensuring that agents don't misinterpret instructions or delete codebases.