Sleep schedule more important than hours for students' grades: Study
A Harvard study tracked college students' sleep habits and grades and found that sticking to a regular sleep schedule—not just getting enough hours—makes a real difference.
Students with consistent bedtimes had higher GPAs compared to those with erratic sleep patterns.
Key findings of the study
Students who kept their sleep routine steady had higher GPAs, while those with irregular patterns had lower GPAs.
Even when total sleep duration was similar, regularity in sleep timing was linked to higher GPAs.
The research highlights that it's the quality and regularity of your sleep that really supports memory, learning, and academic success.
Tips for better sleep
Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep at the same time each night, cut down on screens before bed, and keep your room dark and quiet.
Even schools can help by teaching about healthy sleep habits or adjusting class times to fit students' natural rhythms.