Slow data center construction delays Microsoft and OpenAI projects

Power parts financing strain data centers

Building these data centers isn't easy: they need tons of electricity (almost as much as a nuclear plant.), plus specialized workers and rare parts like gas turbines.

Money's tight too, with some banks pulling out of big projects due to huge financial commitments from firms like OpenAI.

On top of that, tensions in places like the Middle East are making investments even riskier for US tech companies.

Some firms, though, say they're still on track despite all this drama, highlighting just how crucial these data hubs are to AI's future.