Smithsonian and Harvard astronomers create Lumina mapping early universe formation

Built using one of the world's fastest supercomputers, Lumina covers more space and detail than any previous model.

Its predictions will be checked against real images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

As the study's head author, Oliver Zier, a computational physicist with the Center for Astrophysics, puts it, this is a big step in connecting what we imagine about space with what we actually see, and helps us understand our cosmic origins a little better.