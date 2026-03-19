Snakes could help humans fight obesity, thanks to this compound

In Burmese pythons, pTOS levels shoot up after a meal because gut microbes transform food into this special compound. When researchers gave pTOS to mice, it switched on certain brain cells and made them eat less.

Could it be a breakthrough treatment for obesity?

Giving pTOS to obese mice helped them eat less and lose about 9% of their body weight in a month.

Since humans also make some pTOS after eating, scientists think it might play a similar role for us—and unlike current obesity medications, researchers say it may avoid some gastrointestinal side-effects, although absence of nausea or other stomach-related effects was not demonstrated in the animal experiments.

This could mean safer treatments in the future by tapping into our own gut-brain signals.