Snapchat now lets parents monitor teen's screen time, friends

Snapchat has introduced new parental controls in its "Family Center" tool. The feature will let parents and guardians see how much time their teens spend on the platform, as well as details about any new friends they add. The move comes just two days after Snap settled a lawsuit accusing it of contributing to social media addiction and mental health issues.

Enhanced safety New features aim to enhance user safety The new features in Snapchat's Family Center tool will show parents the average daily time their teen spends on the platform over a week. This includes how this time is divided across different sections of the app such as chatting, snapping, creating with the camera, using Snap Map or consuming content on Spotlight and Stories.

Friend tracking Family Center's friend tracking feature explained The Family Center tool already gave parents a complete list of their teen's friends on Snapchat. Now, it also shows how a new user was added as a friend. This could be through mutual friends, being saved as a contact or belonging to shared communities. Snap said these "trust signals" help parents understand new connections better and have more confidence that their teen is chatting with someone they know in real life.

