Snapchat restricts underage users from sharing Spotlight posts publicly
What's the story
Snapchat is tightening its content control measures to protect underage users from potential doxxing. The social media platform has announced that users aged between 13 and 15 will only be able to share their Spotlight posts with people they follow back. This new restriction comes as part of Snapchat's commitment to keep its younger audience safe while using the app.
Profile segregation
Separate profiles for under-16 users
To further enhance user safety, Snapchat is creating separate profiles for users under 16. These profiles will only show Stories and Spotlight posts to friends they follow back. The content shared by these young users won't display metrics such as favorite counts, which often create pressure to boost engagement. This way, Snapchat hopes to provide a more controlled and less stressful environment for its younger audience.
Extended restrictions
Public sharing still allowed for 16-18 age group
For users aged 16 to 18, Snapchat still allows public sharing of Spotlight posts. However, these posts will only be visible to friends, followers, and mutual friends. The company also offers a Family Center feature where parents can monitor their children's activity on different parts of the platform such as Stories and Spotlight. This way, Snapchat is trying to strike a balance between user freedom and safety.
Current protections
Other safety measures in place
Snapchat already has some safety measures in place for its teenage users. The app doesn't allow strangers to send friend requests or messages to teens. It also warns teen users when they start a chat with a stranger and limits the type of content they can see on the platform. These measures are part of Snapchat's broader strategy to ensure user safety on its platform.
Industry trend
Industry trend toward protecting teenage users
Snapchat isn't the only social media platform taking steps to protect its younger users. Other platforms like Instagram have also started restricting experiences for teenage users in recent years, including the introduction of specialized accounts. These moves show a growing industry trend toward prioritizing user safety and well-being, especially for vulnerable groups like teenagers.