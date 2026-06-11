Snapchat restricts underage users from sharing Spotlight posts publicly

Extended restrictions

Public sharing still allowed for 16-18 age group

For users aged 16 to 18, Snapchat still allows public sharing of Spotlight posts. However, these posts will only be visible to friends, followers, and mutual friends. The company also offers a Family Center feature where parents can monitor their children's activity on different parts of the platform such as Stories and Spotlight. This way, Snapchat is trying to strike a balance between user freedom and safety.