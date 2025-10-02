'Greedy': Snapchat slammed for making users pay to save memories

Snapchat has announced a major change in its service, revealing that it will start charging users for storing their old photos and videos. The move has drawn criticism from many who have built a large archive of content over the years. The feature, called Memories, was introduced in 2016 and lets users save previously posted content on the app.

Policy change Users with over 5GB of memories will need to pay Snapchat has announced that users with more than 5GB of Memories will now have to pay to keep them accessible. The company did not disclose the exact cost of these storage plans, but said it would be part of a "gradual global rollout." Under the new policy, users who exceed the 5GB limit will be prompted to upgrade their plan for more storage.

Backlash Users have accused Snapchat of being greedy The announcement has drawn a wave of criticism from users on social media, many of whom have accused Snapchat of being greedy. In response to the backlash, Snap acknowledged that "it's never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it," but promised that the change would be "worth the cost" for users. The company said these changes would help them invest in improving Memories for their entire community.